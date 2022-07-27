Liverpool now hit with fresh injury blow Jurgen Klopp confirms as ambiguous update shared

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Kostas Tsimikas has been ruled out of Liverpool’s impending pre-season tie with RB Salzburg.

This update comes courtesy of The Athletic’s James Pearce who relayed the German tactician’s pre-match comments on Twitter.

Tsimikas ruled out tonight with a sore knee. Klopp: "It's a knock and he can't play today. After that we'll see." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 27, 2022

The Greek international joins Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota on the sidelines ahead of the Merseysiders’ upcoming Community Shield meeting with incumbent league champions Manchester City on Saturday.

READ MORE: Milner gives Bellingham perfect reason to join Liverpool after intriguing Dortmund footage emerges – opinion

It’s reassuring that the injury doesn’t sound too serious just yet (though it remains unclear what kind of return date we can expect) and hopefully a further scan from the medical department will reveal that the former Olympiakos man will be fit and ready for the opening league game against Fulham, if not against the Sky Blues.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!