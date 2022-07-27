(Video) ‘Why not? I’ll do it for banter’ – James Milner blames two Reds for stark appearance change

James Milner admitted the growth of a beard was down to his fellow Liverpool teammates Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson egging him on to do so.

It’s a rather strange sight given the midfielder has generally opted for a clean-shaven look throughout his playing career, though one that is growing on us quickly.

To give credit where credit’s due, we feel it rather suits the former Leeds United star.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

"Alright, why not? I’ll do it for banter." 🤣@JamesMilner on his new look as he prepares for his eighth campaign with the club. 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 27, 2022