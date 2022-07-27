Milner gives Bellingham perfect reason to join Liverpool after intriguing Dortmund footage emerges – opinion

When considering the future of Jude Bellingham, the main barrier to a Liverpool move for some commentators was thought to be the midfielder’s potentially excessive wage demands.

We are, of course, talking about a teenage star whose ability and contributions on the domestic and international scene hardly reflect his youth and relatively limited experience in the game – to cut a long story short, this is a player verging on being a generational talent in the eyes of those closely following his career trajectory.

That all being said, the Englishman threw something of a spanner in the works (and a bone to the more financially-conscious clubs out there) by insisting that money does not, and would not, motivate him.

The Borussia Dortmund starlet’s comments are hardly a direct nod to Liverpool, let alone a plea for Julian Ward and his recruitment team to ready a transfer grappling hook and follow suit after Manchester City in storming the Bundesliga outfit’s walls for their remaining key man.

If Bellingham is looking for a side that will make him feel appreciated – not to mention one that is crucially capable of supplying silverware on a frequent basis – one might argue that he should look no further than Liverpool.

When speaking about his one-year contract extension, James Milner’s thoughts on the Anfield-based outfit arguably reflect exactly what the England international values in terms of a relationship with his club.

“Delighted. It’s an incredible football club; the support we get all over the world, the group of players and staff that I’m lucky enough to be working with every day, the size of the club, the success the club has had in the past and in the recent history since I’ve been at the club,” the 36-year-old told the club’s official website. “It’s been great to be part of that.”

There are other European heavyweights with a rich history domestically and abroad, of course, though the Bundesliga star need only take a gander at the fanbase’s reaction to the squad’s Merseyside return after losing the Champions League final in Paris to see what differentiates us from much of the continent’s top sides.

“It was always my preference that I wanted to stay,” Milner continued. The disappointment of the [Champions League] final but then you see the reaction of the fans on the parade and see what an incredible football club it is and the support we get; it was a special day and shows what the club and the city is all about.”

There’ll be plenty keen to add Bellingham to their ranks come the next summer window, though the choice of where, should he truly desire an exit from Germany, may be simpler than he realises.

