Milner says one Liverpool signing hasn’t struggled much since Anfield switch in exciting verdict

James Milner has handed some high praise to Darwin Nunez, noting how well the £64m signing has settled at the Anfield-based outfit.

The Reds were quick to replace Sadio Mane with a move for the former Benfica man who thoroughly impressed last term with 38 goal contributions registered in 41 games (across all competitions) last term.

“It helps, the group we’ve had; we’ve been together a long time, with a few new additions obviously,” the veteran midfielder told the club’s official website.

“Darwin doesn’t seem to have struggled too much settling in, with the goals he’s been banging in already. That’s great to see.

“All you can do is prepare as well as you can and hopefully you’re ready. The amount of time we’ve been together, that helps.”

The 23-year-old wasn’t on target in the Reds’ meeting with RB Salzburg, though showed plenty of threat throughout the visit to Austria.

Jurgen Klopp’s post-match comments certainly indicate that there’s little in the way of concern over the striker as far as the coaching staff is concerned.

A start in the opening half of action will likely mean the Uruguayan won’t be favoured in the front-three on Saturday.

That being said, we could foresee Nunez being thrown into the fray from the off for our first league game of the season against Fulham against comparatively less strong opposition.

