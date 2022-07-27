(Video) Wild scenes as Darwin Nunez celebrates being on winning six-a-side team in Liverpool training

Posted by
(Video) Wild scenes as Darwin Nunez celebrates being on winning six-a-side team in Liverpool training

Darwin Nunez’s six-a-side team was declared the champions of Liverpool’s mini-training tournament ahead of the Reds’ penultimate pre-season clash with RB Salzburg.

The Uruguayan international impressed greatly in the Merseysiders’ prior tie in Germany against the Austrian outfit’s sister club in Leipzig.

If the 23-year-old can deliver such a level of performance on a consistent basis, he’ll no doubt be in the forefront of the coaching staff’s minds ahead of the start of the season proper.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @caulkerloaner):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top