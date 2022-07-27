(Video) Robertson shouts in Trent’s face after putting body on the line to score superb goal

Andy Robertson proved his fearlessness in Liverpool training once again with a bold challenge that could have ended quite painfully for him.

Defending a ball that had ricochetted off the crossbar, Trent Alexander-Arnold moved to clear the danger before the Scotsman threw himself toward his fellow fullback’s swinging foot, connected and found the net, before returning to the No.66 to shout victoriously in his face.

Fans will love to see such bravery from the former Hull City defender, though perhaps not on such a frequent basis as to risk a serious injury!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: