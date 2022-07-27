(Video) Trademark Salah run leaves Pavlovic flabbergasted & grasping at thin air

Mo Salah’s entry onto the pitch against RB Salzburg will have no doubt raised the heart rate of the Austrian-based outfit’s left-back, Strahinja Pavlović.

The Egyptian international set the tone early on after coming on in the second-half of action, beating the 21-year-old with a daring run before trying his luck against the opposite No.1, Nico Mantl.

There seems to be a lack of composure on the part of our forwards as we approach the end of pre-season, which will understandably worry fans ahead of a meeting with Manchester City in the Community Shield.

That being said, we’ve full faith in the Reds finding their scoring boots when the main goal of the experience isn’t to simply build fitness.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @caulkerloaner):