(Video) ‘I’m down bro what can I do?’ – Tsimikas fuming with Salah during training ground rondo

Kostas Tsimikas was far from happy with Mo Salah after the Egyptian cost him a spot in the outside ring of a training rondo drill with an ill-advised pass.

Upended after passing to the Egyptian international, the former Olympiakos man was unable to return a pass to his teammate after being delivered the ball whilst in a prone position.

The fullback vented his frustration at our No.11, questioning what he could have done better in his position.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @caulkerloaner):