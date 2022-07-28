Harvey Elliott makes passionate ‘should be starting’ admission in comments that will excite Liverpool supporters ahead of the new campaign

Harvey Elliott once again looked lively for Liverpool yesterday despite being a part of the Reds side that fell to a 1-0 defeat to RB Salzburg in Austria.

The 19-year-old was at the centre of most of the Anfield outfit’s positive moves in the first half and is now back to full fitness following the nasty ankle injury he sustained against Leeds United early on during the previous campaign.

The England U21 international featured in all four of our opening Premier League games last term and looked set to be a vital part of the squad before sustaining that injury – but following yesterday’s game, the No. 19 passionately spoke about what he wants to achieve for the Merseysiders during the upcoming campaign.

“I think to go out and show again who I am really. Last season came with a lot of ups and downs and a lot of challenges for myself but if anything it’s helped me towards this season,” Elliott told LFCTV (via the Mirror).

“This pre-season has been great for me. It’s been intense and that’s what I needed. The minutes have been great in terms of going out and showcasing my ability and the different situations that come with it. There is a lot of learning this season and there will be more and more as the season goes on. I’m looking forward to the season. Hopefully I can go out and prove again why I could be, and should be, starting in this team.

“If you look at the team, we just keep on bringing in more and more unbelievable talent, so it’s going to be hard but I’m here if I’m needed and I’m always willing to give 100 per cent to myself, the team, the badge and the fans.”

Elliott’s versatility is something that makes him stand out amongst the rest.

He has the ability to operate in the midfield three but also has the flair and is technically good enough to operate further up the field, something that was witnessed yesterday.

He can create and score goals and you can’t help but feel that if he gets a constant run of games under his belt, it won’t be long until we see him performing at his very best.

The former Fulham youngster has already been at the club for three years and has developed significantly since his arrival on Merseyside.

He spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers and proved that he has what it takes to impress despite being so young- registering seven goals and 12 assists in 43 appearances for the Ewood Park outfit

Hopefully he can return to that impressive form this season as we look to be as competitive as possible once again – many supporters are claiming that Jurgen Klopp still needs to strengthen his midfield options, but Elliott may very well be the answer.

