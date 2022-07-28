(Video) Compilation of Fabio Carvalho’s performance against RB Salzburg outlines why Jurgen Klopp was keen to sign the 19-year-old

Despite Liverpool falling to a 1-0 defeat against RB Salzburg in Austria last night, one of Jurgen Klopp’s new signings caught the eye and has Reds supporters excited about the future.

Fabio Carvalho arrived on Merseyside from last season’s Championship winners Fulham and has showed plenty of promising signs in his first four appearances for his new club.

He registered an assist for Darwin Nunez in the 5-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig last week and the way in which he glides around the pitch effortlessly is something that stood out to many last night – as well as the outrageous skill he performed which saw him nutmeg one of the opposition.

So much so that a compilation of the Portugal U21 international’s performance is doing the rounds on social media.

He helped Marco Silva’s side earn promotion to the Premier League last term after netting 11 goals and registering eight assists for the Craven Cottage outfit.

The No. 28 will now be keen to prove he has what it takes to impress in the top-flight and is there a better coach in world football than Jurgen Klopp to help aid his development?

You could argue that the Lisbon born talent is a very similar player to Harvey Elliott – both can operate either in midfield or as part of the front three and we’re certainly excited to see how the pair perform during the upcoming campaign.

Carvalho will be eager to earn more minutes this weekend when we face Manchester City in the Community Shield so let’s hope he can impress once again.

You can catch a compilation of the youngster’s performance against RB Salzburg below via @LuisDazzler on Twitter:

Fabio Carvalho vs RB Salzburgpic.twitter.com/Nxu1ZAHL4u — ‽ (@LuisDiazzler) July 27, 2022

