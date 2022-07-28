(Video) Compilation of 17-year-old Liverpool man’s performance against RB Salzburg will excite Reds supporters

Stefan Bajcetic is one of the youngsters that has really impressed during his time with Jurgen Klopp’s first team this pre-season.

The 17-year-old Spanish national, who can operate at centre half or in the defensive midfield position typically occupied by Fabinho, started yesterday’s clash with RB Salzburg in Austria and looked like a seasoned pro – just like he did last week against RB Leipzig.

Our No.3 offered huge praise of the teenager following the victory over the German’s last week and claimed that the former Celta Vigo man played a ‘really important’ role during the contest.

Last night he looked extremely comfortable when receiving the ball on the half turn and attempting to move the side up the pitch whilst being similarly influential in blunting the attacks of the Austrian champions.

We face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday and the Spaniard will certainly be hoping for more minutes – if he doesn’t receive game time during that clash at the King Power Stadium, he may very well take to the field when we host French outfit Strasbourg the following day.

He’s featured in all four of games so far during pre-season and he certainly appears to have the ability required to make it at the club – we can’t think of a better manager than Jurgen Klopp in world football that can help Bajcetic develop his game further.

Each time he plays his maturity and positional awareness stands out, long may his impressive showings continue as he aims to be involved with the first team for the upcoming campaign.

You can catch the highlights of his performance last night below via @Watch_LFC on Twitter:

Stefan Bajcetic vs RB Salzburg 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bLya8Z5MD3 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) July 28, 2022

