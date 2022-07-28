(Video) ‘We’ll get better’ Trent Alexander-Arnold discusses Liverpool’s attempts of competing on all four fronts

Trent Alexander-Arnold has expressed his confidence that Liverpool can once again challenge on all fronts this season.

The Reds came agonisingly close to completing a historic quadruple last term after winning both domestic cup competitions and finishing as runners-up in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side may have seen the likes of Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino leave the club this summer, but Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho have arrived on Merseyside alongside teenage full-back Calvin Ramsay.

The latter will attempt to challenge our No. 66 for a spot at right-back, and the Scouser in our Team is confident that he and his teammates have the quality to be as competitive as possible once again this time round.

“I think there’s a chance, you know. We’ve got the squad to be able to do it. We’ve added players. We’ll evolve, we’ll get better I’m sure of it,” the England international said (as quoted by Eurosport).

“We’ll push on all fronts again. We’ll try and win every trophy possible.

“We’ll try and do that over the course of the season and that’s all we can promise right now.

“We can’t promise that we’ll win everything, but we’ll try our best and our aim is to win every game we go into.

“So if we’re able to do that, then that’s a good season.”

The entire squad couldn’t be faulted last term – we played every single game possible and missed out on the Premier League title by a single point and Champions League glory by a single goal.

The lads will have certainly learned from it and can hopefully come back stronger this season.

Our squad certainly has enough depth to challenge on all four fronts despite many a supporter claiming that we’re lacking strength in the midfield department.

It does appear that our transfer business in terms of incoming is all but complete, but it’s great to see the confidence that Alexander-Arnold has heading into the new campaign.

You can watch the video of the Academy graduate speaking by clicking here.

