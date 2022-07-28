(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold explains how he and his Liverpool teammates reacted to rumours linking Darwin Nunez with a move to Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he and his Liverpool teammates were excited when they heard the rumours linking Darwin Nunez with a move to Anfield.

The scouser also claimed that he was aware that the Uruguay international was a ‘special player’ after playing against him twice in the Champions League last season.

The 23-year-old forward netted in both legs of our quarter-final clash despite eventually being defeated 6-4 on aggregate.

Our No. 66 also explained that the former Benfica striker is exactly what the club ‘needs’ with Jurgen Klopp now being able to call upon an out-and-out striker for the upcoming campaign.

In recent seasons, Reds fans have become accustomed to operating with a false-nine forward in the form of Bobby Firmino or rotating between Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane down the middle.

The latter has of course departed for Bayern Munich, but Alexander-Arnold is clearly confident that Nunez can continue to provide the same amount of firepower at the top end of the pitch.

He netted 34 goals in 41 appearances of the Portuguese outfit last term and we’re hoping for more of the same this season in the English top-flight.

You can watch the video of the England international speaking below via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter:

Trent on Darwin. pic.twitter.com/lFtVOHLTnN — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) July 28, 2022

