‘Bobby is crucial for us’ – Jurgen Klopp silences Bobby Firmino transfer rumours with glowing praise of Brazil international

Bobby Firmino has been linked with a move away from Liverpool recently with numerous reports suggesting that the Brazil international is attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

But in today’s pre-Community Shield press conference, Jurgen Klopp has quashed that speculation and insisted that our No. 9 is still a ‘crucial’ player for the Reds – claiming the former Hoffenheim man is ‘the heart and soul of this team’.

As relayed by Fabrizio Romano on his official Twitter account, Klopp said: “Bobby is crucial for us, the heart and soul of this team.

“Everything looks really good and I am absolutely fine with Firmino. For me, no doubt about his quality, so yes, he is essential for us”.

The 30-year-old has been an integral part of our side ever since arriving on Merseyside in 2015.

He was of course soon joined by Sadio Mane and then Mo Salah with the three stars sparking a magnificent relationship and becoming one of the most feared attacking trios in world football.

He’s won every major trophy possible during his time at Anfield and is a huge favourite amongst supporters.

His current deal at the club is set to expire at the end of next season, but following these comments from the German tactician, you’d have every right to suggest that there will be discussions to extend his contract.

He may no longer be a regular starter at the club, especially following the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica earlier this summer, but he still has a lot to contribute in a Liverpool shirt.

The departures of Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino mean that our strength in depth on the attacking front is no longer as strong as it was last term.

