Key takeaways from Liverpool’s July friendlies ahead of the new season

The 2022/2023 season of the English Premier League is nearing.

As such, top clubs are putting in all the work and effort to have the best season, part of which involves the playing of friendly matches.

A New Season, Renewed Hope

It’s that time when the football world stops and prepares for a new season.

Liverpool have so far played top friendlies in their preseason games, all of which are in anticipation of the new season.

Each team is getting ready with renewed hopes for silverware in the coming season, given the disappointment in the 2021/2022 season by many at the club.

Liverpool have recruited and may keep recruiting new players into their fold after the departure of their star men Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino.

The new arrivals at the club are using the pre-season friendlies to fit into the playing pattern of the team, with Jurgen Klopp leading that task of drilling the players.

Key Takeaways from Liverpool’s July Friendlies

Manchester United Vs. Liverpool

Liverpool played against arch-rivals Manchester United at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand.

The game was part of the planned pre-season schedule for Liverpool.

Manchester United came out firing from all cylinders in this game against Liverpool, thumping Liverpool in a 4-0 win.

This result called to question the readiness of the Liverpool squad for the new Premier League season that will kick off on 6th of August 2022.

Crystal Palace Vs. Liverpool

Liverpool filed out against Crystal Palace after the thrashing they received playing against Manchester United.

In this game the Reds put up a better and improved performance against Crystal Palace, winning the encounter by virtue of a two-goal margin.

With this result from Liverpool against Patrick Vieira’s outfit, the team’s pre-season was back on track.

Goals from Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah were enough to see off the Eagles in the games with the skipper scoring the first goal from a Harvey Elliot pull back and Salah scoring with a left-footed shot early into the second-half of the game. #

The game was played at the Singapore national stadium, with a packed stadium containing around 50,000 spectators.

RB Leipzig Vs. Liverpool

Liverpool continued their winning ways with the 5-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig when they played on 21st of July.

Jurgen Klopp selected a strong squad to face the German side RB Leipzig, with Salah and Darwin Nunez, the Reds’ £64m acquisition, providing the goals.

Salah scored the first goal in the first-half of the game courtesy of an assist from Bobby Firmino.

The Uruguayan international ran the rest of the scoring show, registering four goals in the second-half of action.

