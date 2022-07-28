What will Liverpool’s attack look like after Mane’s exit and Firmino’s uncertain future?

Liverpool is undergoing a significant overhaul following some solid years and exceptional results under the guidance of one of its most successful coaches, Jurgen Klopp.

This article will discuss the most current and relevant events concerning the six-time UEFA Champions League champions.

Potential Targets of Klopp for this Summer

Based on reports, Liverpool are said to be interested in Rennes winger Martin Terrier and thus could acquire the Frenchman to replace the 31-year-old Brazilian striker, Roberto Firmino.

The Reds have drastically altered their frontline in recent times, signing Colombian attacker Luis Diaz from Porto earlier this year and bringing in former Benfica attacker Darwin Nunez this summer.

Mo Salah has also extended his contract with the team and will remain in Liverpool until 2025.

The Egyptian ace was anticipated to leave the Reds next summer, with his last deal ending within a year. However, his new contract will allegedly compensate him in the region of over £350,000 per week until 2025, making him the highest-paid player in the history of Anfield.

Unfortunately for the Kopites, another star striker, Sadio Mane, has left the club after six years to join Bayern Munich.

Clouded Future of Brazilian Forward

Sadly, even Firmino’s future remains uncertain after a mixed bag last season. The Brazilian international has a year left on his contract after joining Anfield from TSG Hoffenheim seven years ago under former manager Brendan Rodgers.

Firmino has yet to initiate negotiations with the club regarding a possible extension. However, if things go this way, it is expected that he will be able to go on a free transfer in the following summer of 2023.

The 31-year-old Brazilian was eclipsed by Salah, Diogo Jota, and Diaz in the pecking order, appearing in only 20 Premier League games for the Reds last season.

Furthermore, the arrival of Uruguayan attacker Nunez will likely further diminish his likelihood of playing in the first-team this coming term.

As Firmino’s future remains unknown, sources indicate that the Brazilian forward will be encouraged to leave to play more first-team games.

Hence, as a replacement for the Brazilian and a move to strengthen their attack further, the Reds are said to be very much interested in Stade Rennais winger Terrier and might act quickly to capture him.

The 25-year-old was trained in the Lille youth program in the country’s north prior to traveling south to represent Lyon in 2018. After two years with the club, he transferred to Rennes, where his performances were nothing short of brilliant.

The French winger played in 37 league games and scored 21 goals last season for a team that finished fourth and advanced to the UEFA Europa League. Notably, Terrier is playing under manager Bruno Genesio, who previously coached the young attacker at Lyon.

Moreover, Terrier was named Ligue 1 player of the month for March earlier this year. After the end of the campaign, he was named in the season’s best team.

Another Brazilian to Join Anfield?

A promising Ajax striker is also on Liverpool’s radar; the Reds have reportedly inquired about Ajax forward Antony Matheus Dos Santos before a possible summer deal.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has cemented himself as an integral player for the Eredivisie champions. Recently, the player from Sao Paulo has been widely linked with a transfer to Anfield.

Even so, Manchester United have shown interest in him, and the midfielder has a good rapport with United coach Erik ten Hag.

Klopp has reportedly approached Ajax about signing Antony as part of a ‘potential deal.’ The Brazilian winger is reported to be worth £59 million to the Dutch giants.

Antony plays primarily on the right wing, which is also Liverpool legend, Salah’s preferred position. The Brazilian moved to Ajax from Sao Paulo in the summer of 2020 for approximately £14 million. In 78 games, he has scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists.

While both arch-rivals and fellow English red clubs, Manchester United and Liverpool, are aggressively interested in the Brazilian youngster, both are hesitant to pay such a hefty sum for the player.

Moreover, for Liverpool, it will be interesting to observe if Klopp is willing to sign another forward with such a heavy price tag in an already star-studded attacking lineup.

