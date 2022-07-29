17-year-old Liverpool star could be ready for more responsibility after Reds coach Vitor Matos’ latest comments

Vitor Matos has noted that the quality performances delivered by Stefan Bajcetic, amongst other up and coming starlets, was expected to a certain extent.

That being said, the admission of the versatile defender being ‘in a really good moment’ could suggest a certain preparedness for life in the senior squad this term.

“I think what they have done in this pre-season was something that we could say that we expected, considering the last moments of the last season,” the elite development coach told the club’s official website.

“We recognise a lot of talent, different kinds of profiles as well individually.

“Like, Stefan is a really balanced No.6 and has a lot to grow as well but how he is right now, he’s in a really good moment.”

With Tyler Morton looking increasingly likely to link up with Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan, it would free up a path into the side for the 17-year-old.

Anything as radical as a start in the Community Shield or on the first day of the league season should be considered impossible at this stage – not least of all due to the quality of the footballer (Fabinho) he’d likely be expected to stand-in for.

Such composed performances in what is a technically and physically demanding role in pre-season, however, will have not gone unnoticed and we can reasonably foresee Bajcetic benefitting from senior minutes early on in domestic cup competitions.

Whatever other minutes are up for grabs will come down to how he handles the challenge of competitive fixtures.

We know, at least, that Jurgen Klopp will give the young star opportunities to prove himself and build on a personally successful pre-season.

