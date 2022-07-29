(Video) Jose Enrique ‘really, really likes’ 19-year-old wonderkid who made Liverpool’s defence look silly – Reds reportedly want him

Jose Enrique shared footage online of Benjamin Sesko’s remarkable highlights against Liverpool during the 1-0 defeat to RB Salzburg midweek.

The 19-year-old striker made a makeshift Reds backline look flustered on more than one occasion and netted the solitary goal to hand his outfit a win over Jurgen Klopp’s men.

It’s a performance that’s sure to have alerted some of our rivals to the talent on display, not to mention our own recruitment team in light of a report linking him with a move to Anfield – a rumour we’d advise fans take with a pinch of salt in light of the claim originating from Fichajes (via the Echo).

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Jose Enrique’s Instagram account

