(Video) Henderson having none of Milner’s beard accusation & shares plans for midfielder’s facial hair

Posted by
(Video) Henderson having none of Milner’s beard accusation & shares plans for midfielder’s facial hair

Jordan Henderson couldn’t help but laugh when informed of James Milner’s prior words to LFCTV blaming the skipper and Andy Robertson for his beard.

The vice-captain’s facial hair has already had two weeks’ worth of progress and it’s fair to say that the results are already very promising.

We’d have to agree with the Englishman that the 36-year-old does rather suit the look so far and we hope he’ll keep hold of it for at least the opening half of the upcoming campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top