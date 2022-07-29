(Video) Henderson having none of Milner’s beard accusation & shares plans for midfielder’s facial hair

Jordan Henderson couldn’t help but laugh when informed of James Milner’s prior words to LFCTV blaming the skipper and Andy Robertson for his beard.

The vice-captain’s facial hair has already had two weeks’ worth of progress and it’s fair to say that the results are already very promising.

We’d have to agree with the Englishman that the 36-year-old does rather suit the look so far and we hope he’ll keep hold of it for at least the opening half of the upcoming campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

"Deep down I think he’s thinking actually it looks alright." 🤣@JHenderson on @JamesMilner's beard and Saturday's FA Community Shield motivations ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 29, 2022