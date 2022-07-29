Liverpool midfielder Klopp called ‘incredible’ looks finally set for exit after weekend of fixtures

Tyler Morton may be finally set for his season-long loan move after the upcoming weekend of fixtures, following concerns over injuries in the Liverpool squad, which initially delayed the youngster’s agreed switch to Blackburn Rovers.

This update comes courtesy of the Lancashire Telegraph, with the man Jurgen Klopp called ‘incredible’ in training (as reported by the Echo) held back after injuries to the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota.

The Merseysiders look set to face off against Manchester City in the Community Shield without potentially as many as six stars.

Having impressed greatly when called upon last term, it’s something of a surprise that we are prepared to see the 19-year-old leave on loan.

That being said, should the teenager’s switch prove as transformative as Harvey Elliott’s two season ago, we’ll have no complaints receiving a much more mature operator in the middle of the park.

It’s clear that, to some extent, the composed outings of Stefan Bajcetic in Fabinho’s role have provided some reassurance as far as squad makeup is concerned.

Whilst the 17-year-old won’t be ready to deputise on a regular basis in place of Jordan Henderson should the need arise, a move for Morton would certainly indicate a vote of confidence in his fellow youngster’s abilities.

