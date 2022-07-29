Klopp hints he’ll gamble on teenage Liverpool star early on after impressive pre-season: ‘We’ll have a lot of fun with him’

Jurgen Klopp has shared that he’s been highly impressed with the efforts of summer signing Fabio Carvalho in pre-season.

The German made no promises over a starting role in the Community Shield clash with Manchester City, though his admission of how quickly the teenager has settled into the squad would suggest that the German has no qualms over his potential readiness for competitive fixtures.

🗣️ "He’s a technical player, he’s incredibly creative. We will have a lot of fun with him definitely.” Jurgen Klopp on how Fabio Carvalho has settled at the club 💎 #LFC pic.twitter.com/OVMO2F3H6U — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 28, 2022

A start this Saturday will likely come too soon for the former Fulham man, though a first start for the Reds in the Premier League against his old outfit could very well be on the cards given the manager’s propensity for surprises.

From what we’ve witnessed so far in pre-season, there’s plenty of evidence on offer to suggest that the former Balham Blazers starlet is ready for the jump up to English top-flight football.

There will be reservations given that Carvalho’s recent history was carried out in the Championship, regardless of his impressive numbers with a promoted outfit.

Those sceptical, however, should remember the faith Klopp showed in Harvey Elliott in the 2021/22 season right from the off – a roll of the dice the German won’t blink before making once more if he feels the youngster is ready.

