(Video) Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have been let down once again ahead of Man City tie: ”It doesn’t make too much sense’

Jurgen Klopp has responded to Liverpool’s upcoming Community Shield meeting with Manchester City by raising a concern over the date selected for the tie.

The German noted how problematic it is for a side to play a short pre-season after coming off the back of a demanding 63-game campaign last term.

The 55-year-old has already acted to address this in part by arranging a further friendly a day after our opening Premier League visit to Fulham, which is thought to be a behind-closed-doors game against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

New season, same gripes! 😬 Jurgen Klopp thinks alternatives should be considered for sides contesting the Community Shield…#BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 29, 2022