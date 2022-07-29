Steven Gerrard set to do Liverpool massive favour as Klopp announces post-pre-season agreement

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool will extend their pre-season into the start of the league campaign itself with a fixture booked against Aston Villa a day after the opening clash against Fulham.

The German’s words were relayed on Twitter by the Echo’s chief writer for the Reds with it being noted that the tie itself will be played behind closed doors.

Klopp confirms #LFC will play another friendly the day after the opening Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday week. Understood to be Aston Villa behind closed doors 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 28, 2022

This comes as the club have handed an extended summer break to some stars following what was a gruelling 2021/22 term, which included 63 games (not accounting for international commitments).

It’s a plan that has sadly invited a negative reaction in some quarters, though one we entirely trust to be the right decision given the heavy demands our squad was subjected to recently – not to mention the reality of a World Cup in winter to consider.

Ultimately, with the five-sub rule coming into play, it now becomes critical that sides don’t just have their first-XI fit and ready to go from the first day of the season; the full squad needs to be capable of rotating in and out on demand and to a high standard.

As such, any who are given a limited number of minutes (or none) against the Cottagers will likely heavily feature in the following tie against the Villans on Sunday 7th August.

