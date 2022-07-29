Liverpool hit with ‘serious hamstring injury’; Klopp confirms midfielder will be out longer than Kelleher

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury is a long-term concern that will roll into the 2022/23 campaign.

The update comes ahead of Liverpool’s impending Community Shield clash with Manchester City with the Reds looking likely to be without as many as six stars for the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s men.

“With Oxlade it will take longer [than Caoimhin Kelleher’s injury],” the German told the club’s official website.

“It’s a serious hamstring injury and it will take longer.

”But it’s a hamstring, and we all hate this word, we hate the injury but anyway it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one.”

The former Arsenal star has been linked with a move away from the Anfield-based outfit, though an exit at this stage does look somewhat unlikely.

Having enjoyed a limited array of appearances last term, it’s a massive shame for the Englishman to be heading into the upcoming season with a concern that will likely hamper any first-team opportunities beyond domestic cup competitions.

With a contract set to expire next summer, it’s fair to say that the season is very much last chance saloon for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The multiplicity of options, as much as it remains a significant obstruction for the 28-year-old, will ultimately be highly beneficial for Klopp’s men going into the next term.

With there remaining concerns over the options available in the middle of the park, however, there may very well be an opportunity for the ex-Gunners star to shine once he returns from injury – particularly should Liverpool effectively compete on all fronts once more.

