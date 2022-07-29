(Video) Watch Liverpool-linked Sesko wriggle free of Milner & Jones with filthy skill move in Salzburg defeat

Benjamin Sesko’s performance and Liverpool was arguably the most eye-catching of the night as RB Salzburg claimed victory over Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The teenage star found himself caught in the middle of a pincer press from James Milner and Curtis Jones, though remarkably wrangled himself out of danger with a cheeky backheel.

The Merseysiders have only been tentatively linked to the 19-year-old, it has to be said, though the interest would be more than understandable in light of the quality of the outing on the night.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Servus TV: