Liverpool could be missing six stars for Community Shield clash with Man City

Liverpool could be set to face Manchester City without Alisson Becker, Kostas Tsimikas, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay.

The injury list in question comes courtesy of liverpoolfc.com, with Jurgen Klopp having already confirmed that third-choice shotstopper, Adrian, will stand in for the sidelined Brazil No.1 this Saturday.

The Merseysiders will hope to inflict an early bloody nose against their league rivals after coming so close to title glory last term only to be denied by a point separating the pair of outfits on the final day of the campaign.

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard set to do Liverpool massive favour as Klopp announces post-pre-season agreement

There’s more than a possibility that our Greek international will be fit in time for the tie, though the likes of Alisson and Jota are significant absentees against such a quality opponent.

It has to be remembered, of course, that as far as the pursuit of silverware is concerned the Community Shield no doubt ranks quite low in both sides’ plans for the season.

That’s not to say that we wouldn’t take the opportunity to set the right tone for the 2022/23 term, of course.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!