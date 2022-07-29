‘We now want…’ – RB Salzburg hilariously toll Man Utd over transfer for 10-goal wonderkid who impressed v Liverpool

In response to reports of Manchester United monitoring Benjamin Sesko, RB Salzburg’s @FCRBS_en account claimed the club was now looking for ‘1 billion, Bruno and Fred the Red’ for their exciting prodigy.

The 19-year-old striker greatly impressed in a pre-season showing against Liverpool, scoring the only goal of the game as Matthias Jaissle’s men secured victory in Austria.

Update: We now want 1 billion, Bruno and Fred the Red for Sesko. https://t.co/xgha9v16b3 — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) July 27, 2022

The No.30 has already registered three goal contributions in the opening two games of the Austrian Bundesliga outfit’s season, following up well after posting 17 goal contributions (including 10 goals) in 36 outings in the 2021/22 campaign.

At this moment in time, it would appear that the Red Devils’ interest in Sesko is far more concrete than our own, which is more than understandable in light of our comparative needs.

With Diogo Jota, Bobby Firmino and £64m man Darwin Nunez, we’re more than well-equipped in the centre-forward spot ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 season.

There is an injury concern to consider in the Portuguese international, though we can hardly see the recruitment team going all out for the Salzburg man without one senior star being destined for the exit door this summer – a reality Jurgen Klopp won’t wish to entertain so deep into pre-season.

