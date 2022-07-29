(Video) Trent puts a cross on a plate for a Formula-E car in high-speed challenge

One might have thought the outrageous tasks would be over after instructing Trent Alexander-Arnold to race against a Formula-E car on foot.

Organisers at Sky Sports had a very different idea, however, and with a great deal more success resulting from it as the Liverpool fullback was challenged to feed a cross to the race car to score.

The No.66 proved his crossing ability was second to none, winning one of the two challenges put forward to him.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:52), courtesy of Sky Sports: