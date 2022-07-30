Peter Crouch makes 11-word Darwin Nunez claim fans will hope to see come true after stellar Man City display

Darwin Nunez made quite the positive impression on Liverpool fans and pundits alike with former Red Peter Crouch the latest to share his thoughts on the Uruguayan after a terrific debut performance.

The ex-Tottenham star backed the Uruguayan international to ‘score loads’ for his old club on Twitter after securing a lead-restoring penalty in the second-half and capping off a solid outing with the Merseysiders’ third effort of the night.

Nunez it’s gonna score loads and he has a 10 pack 👌🏻 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 30, 2022

Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to take on Strasbourg on Sunday in the final pre-season clash before paying a visit to Craven Cottage to face off against Fulham in their opening fixture of the Premier League season.

A Community Shield win should always be taken with a pinch of salt, though it would be remiss of us to not give credit where credit is due and acknowledge the quality of the display issued by our £64m signing.

It’ll be a performance to build on will no doubt be the message reinforced by the coaching staff, though undoubtedly one that will have Jurgen Klopp and Co. more than excited about the man from Benfica.

After countless clips mocking Nunez’s past training efforts, it was the perfect response from our potentially record-breaking signing when it counted.

