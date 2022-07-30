(Video) Thiago’s ex-Bayern teammate Davies names Spaniard & 30-year-old Liverpool star in his dream five-a-side team

Alphonso Davies was challenged with building a dream five-a-side outfit made up of players he selected from a nationality prompt on TikTok.

With both Spain and Egypt coming up in the draw, we could hardly blame the Canadian for selecting both his former teammate at Bayern Munich in Thiago Alcantara and Liverpool’s Egyptian King, Mo Salah.

Barring the goalkeeping position – which was ultimately out of the fullback’s control – we can’t really find much fault with the team he’s selected.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of the Bundesliga’s official TikTok account