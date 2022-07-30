(Video) Fans will go nuts for what Nunez did to his Liverpool shirt after scoring v Man City

Darwin Nunez will have quickly endeared himself to the Liverpool faithful after delivering a second-half outing that included winning a lead-restoring penalty and netting the third goal of the night to seal a first Community Shield for the Reds since 2006.

The Uruguayan will have only helped build that connection with the fanbase after being spotted vigorously touching the liver bird badge in the wake of our third goal against Pep Guardiola’s men.

It’s a superb start to life in competitive football and we’ll be looking forward to seeing what the 23-year-old can accomplish in his maiden season in English football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV (via @_TheKopite):