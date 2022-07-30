‘Not in my house’ – Liam Gallagher responds to LFC fan’s hilarious Nat Phillips pop online

It’s fair to say that Liam Gallagher’s response online to Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over his beloved Manchester City was consistent with his historical activity on Twitter.

The former Oasis frontman responded to one Reds fan’s joking comment about Nat Phillips – who currently dates his daughter, Molly – celebrating the win, stating: ‘Not in my house he won’t’.

Not in my house he wont — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 30, 2022

The Merseysiders have extended their pre-season beyond the penultimate clash with RB Salzburg and are set to host Strasbourg at Anfield on Sunday, presumably to hand more minutes to the club’s second-string.

We can only imagine the kind of quips our 25-year-old centre-half has made in the singer’s presence and we’d imagine this latest bloody nose we’ve dished out will only hand the Englishman more ammunition.

It’s a long season ultimately, of course, and there will be far bigger prizes, with all due respect, than the Community Shield to fight for.

Ultimately, the meeting with the Sky Blues has proven that the two title challengers will likely remain the teams to beat this season to have a chance at fighting for the Premier League crown.

