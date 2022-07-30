Mark Goldbridge says Liverpool going big for Antony as journalist breaks transfer news

Liverpool are rumoured to be an interested party in the race for Antony’s signature this summer.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge, whose claim may have been corroborated by Manchester-based journalist Jonathan Shrager who noted online that an additional outfit beyond the Red Devils are ‘currently in contact’ with the attacker’s entourage.

Liverpool making a play for Antony — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 29, 2022

A source close to the Ajax player tells me that another club, in addition to Manchester United, is currently in contact with Antony’s staff regarding the possibility of a summer transfer — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) July 29, 2022

The Merseysiders were said to be done with their business for the window, as Jurgen Klopp confirmed, barring any serious injuries or further exits from the squad, which does suggest a potential ploy from the Brazilian’s agents to encourage an improved offer from Manchester United.

Though cogs will no doubt be in motion already over the prospect of the long-term future of the right-wing role – despite having agreed a contract extension for Mo Salah – it’s difficult to see Liverpool prioritising a new forward when the middle of the park is deemed the remaining priority in some quarters.

We are in possession of a number of highly-rated young talents capable of filing out in that position, including Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon, all of whom could come into play by the time our Egyptian King’s updated contract.

For now, however, we’d be inclined to advise fans to take the aforementioned rumour with a pinch of salt until further notice.

