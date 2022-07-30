Guardiola denies City’s incredibly childish response to losing Community Shield to Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has denied accusations of his side, Manchester City, having refused runners-up medals after losing to Liverpool in the Community Shield.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from the Chief Manchester City writer for Manchester Evening News, Simon Bajkowski, who relayed the Spaniard’s comments to ITV.

Guardiola has just told ITV that City did accept the medals and have them in the dressing room https://t.co/o1xOXUiqYC — Simon Bajkowski (@spbajko) July 30, 2022

The Merseysiders started the tie superbly, dominating the majority of proceedings in the first-half and leading via a sumptuous opener from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp joins in with ‘One Kiss’ celebrations in superb scenes after Man City victory

It would have been supremely childish, not to mention strange, behaviour from the former Barcelona boss’ men in the wake of their Community Shield defeat – particularly given the relative lack of significance of the piece of silverware in comparison to other prizes up for grabs this coming term.

Make no mistake, it’s a promising start to the season for us, though Jurgen Klopp and his Cityzens counterpart will have their eyes on the likes of the Premier League and Champions League.

Still, the Reds have taken first blood and deserve their celebrations after what was a gruelling pre-season.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!