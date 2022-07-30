(Video) Henderson gets drenched during classic trophy shuffle as Liverpool win Community Shield

Liverpool overcame the threat of a comeback from Manchester City to win the Community Shield courtesy of second-half efforts from Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah.

With another piece of silverware secured, it was up to Jordan Henderson to deliver his classic trophy shuffle celebration, though his fellow teammates wasted no time in drenching their skipper.

Though far from being the most prestigious prize we’ll hope to lift this term, it marks the perfect way to kick off the season proper, giving our direct title rivals a bloody nose ahead of a visit to Craven Cottage next week.

