(Video) What Ian Rush did to Milner after Community Shield win will delight Henderson & Robertson

James Milner’s new look didn’t go unnoticed after Liverpool secured a well-earned 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Footage after the tie showed legendary club figure Ian Rush gesturing to his jawline when handing the vice-captain his medal as the Reds secured their first piece of silverware of the campaign.

It’s a response that’s sure to please both Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson, both of whom are understood to be the masterminds behind the 36-year-old’s change in appearance.

We’ve got a couple of weeks’ worth of growth left to go before the Englishman makes a potentially drastic decision, though we hope he’ll keep hold of it for a while.

You can catch the clip here (at 2:35:39), courtesy of ITV