(Video) 27-year-old has Andy Robertson clapping over what he did in training

A willingness to press at Liverpool has evolved over time into more tactical pressing where selective interventions are now the name of the game under Jurgen Klopp.

Naby Keita impressed Andy Robertson with his decision-making in that regard, making a swift interception during a training rondo in Austria.

The Guinean international’s contract is set to expire next summer with his future remaining somewhat up in the air amid reports of the club considering extending his terms.

