‘Not helpful’ – Klopp says his Liverpool players are passing too much to 23-year-old star in frustrated admission

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his Liverpool stars have yet to get used to Darwin Nunez’s style of play such to the extent that it’s harming the club as the Uruguayan is being given the ball far too often.

The former Penarol hitman has impressed so far in pre-season, registering a four-goal showing against RB Leipzig and acting as a significant threat against the German outfit’s sister club, RB Salzburg.

“We watched the Bayern game and it was not too different,” the German was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“Erling scored a Manchester City goal, from a square ball in the six-yard box, and so far it didn’t change a lot.

“They have the same problem we have – they are not used to Erling’s natural runs, just as we are not used to Darwin’s natural runs yet.

“When Darwin offers a run we give him the ball all the time, which is not helpful because often a guy who stretches the opponent is there to create space between the lines.”

The 55-year-old had admitted that the 23-year-old would have thrived more with the Reds’ first-choice options had he not been withdrawn from the field of play as the club’s likely starters for the Community Shield clash with Manchester City were given the nod to enter the fray.

There’s no question that our new striker will have more joy in the forward line when surrounded by a great deal more quality, with all due respect to our up and coming (and second-string) stars.

Still, it’s clear it will be something of a learning process for both the player and his new teammates, with Benfica’s style of play drawing less comparisons to our own than FC Porto had with Liverpool before Luis Diaz’s switch to England.

There will come a point, of course, when the stars align and Nunez is fully integrated and has formed a solid understanding at his new club.

For now, patience will remain the name of the game with our £64m signing.

