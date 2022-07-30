(Video) Klopp joins in with ‘One Kiss’ celebrations in superb scenes after Man City victory

It wasn’t the Champions League final, it wasn’t the Premier League title, it wasn’t the domestic cups but it was still a moment worth appreciating for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool beat Manchester City to the Community Shield.

The German was spotted joining in with post-match celebrations, reacting to the crowd as Reds fans belted out a rendition of the popular hit ‘One Kiss’ from Dua Lipa.

It marks the ideal start to the campaign from the German’s men, taking first blood and hopefully setting the tone for the season to come.