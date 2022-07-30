Liverpool could raid Serie A for 25-goal attacker Klopp wants after watching him score against Reds in Europe

Jurgen Klopp is said to have identified Lautaro Martinez as a potential target for Liverpool and a possible replacement for Bobby Firmino.

This claim comes courtesy of The Daily Express (via The Hard Tackle) with the publication noting that a move for the 25-goal Argentine will likely rely on Juventus first coming to an agreement with the Reds over the future of the Brazilian international.

As the Empire of the Kop understands, both club and manager have no intention of seeing the No.9 depart this summer, certainly not without a further update on the latter’s side, which looks far from likely at this stage.

In a similar vein to Darwin Nunez, the coaching staff will have been able to get a good look at the 24-year-old as he impressed against Klopp’s men in the 1-0 defeat at Anfield.

With 25-year-old Diogo Jota and 23-year-old Darwin Nunez in the squad, however, it does raise the question as to whether the Inter Milan man would be keen to vie for a first-XI spot with two stars likely to be mainstays for the long-term.

We’d suspect it’s a highly unlikely transfer Julian Ward and Co. will pursue this summer.

