(Video) Liverpool fans cheer Darwin Nunez as £64m signing warms up in first-half of Community Shield

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool fans cheer Darwin Nunez as £64m signing warms up in first-half of Community Shield

Liverpool fans handed new boy Darwin Nunez a warm welcome as the Uruguayan took himself to the sideline to warm-up in the first-half of action at the King Power Stadium.

The former Benfica man traded the Portuguese top-flight for England in a £64m move that could become a record-breaking fee for the Merseysiders.

Jurgen Klopp’s men found themselves 1-0 up at the time of writing against Manchester City after a blistering start to the game.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @neiljonesgoal:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top