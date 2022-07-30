(Photo) Highly-rated Liverpool prodigy confirms key contribution in first U18s game

Ben Doak has begun how Liverpool will hope he will go on with an assist from a 45-minute appearance for the Reds’ U18s.

The young outfit secured a 3-2 win over Cardiff City, marking an impressive first outing from the former Celtic youth prospect.

Having broken into the first-team squad at the Scottish Premiership-based side at the age of 16, we’ll be wanting to keep a close eye on the teenager’s development at Anfield.

