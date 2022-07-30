(Video) Watch Lucas Leiva’s son go crazy after Salah penalty goal in Community Shield win

Posted by
Liverpool fans will have many a fond memory of former midfielder Lucas Leiva from his time at the club and it’s refreshing to see him maintain a connection to the Anfield-based outfit through his son who appears to be an avid Reds fan.

The Brazilian shared a clip of the young supporter going ballistic as Mo Salah netted his penalty to restore the lead for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the Community Shield clash.

The Merseysiders ran out 3-1 winners against Manchester City courtesy of a further effort from Darwin Nunez.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LucasLeiva87’s Twitter account:

