(Video) Watch Lucas Leiva’s son go crazy after Salah penalty goal in Community Shield win

Liverpool fans will have many a fond memory of former midfielder Lucas Leiva from his time at the club and it’s refreshing to see him maintain a connection to the Anfield-based outfit through his son who appears to be an avid Reds fan.

The Brazilian shared a clip of the young supporter going ballistic as Mo Salah netted his penalty to restore the lead for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the Community Shield clash.

The Merseysiders ran out 3-1 winners against Manchester City courtesy of a further effort from Darwin Nunez.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LucasLeiva87’s Twitter account:

Come on REDS pic.twitter.com/NYByYun9zR — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) July 30, 2022