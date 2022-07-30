(Video) Thomas Muller delivers insult to Man City with Liverpool compliment

Thomas Muller shared that he enjoys watching his former manager’s new outfit, Manchester City, play football, though admitted he’d rather be in the stands at Anfield as a supporter.

Subtly backhanding the Sky Blues after offering a handshake is sure to appeal to Liverpool fans hearing the German international’s comments for the first time.

Possessing one of (if not the) the most unique fanbases in world football, it’s far from surprising to hear the kind of impact Reds supporters have had on professionals still in the game in comparison to the offerings of the Etihad.

If Thomas Muller had to support a team in the Premier League… pic.twitter.com/B9Kis4fpEb — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 29, 2022