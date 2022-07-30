(Video) Darwin Nunez sinks Man City with debut goal & shows off ridiculous physique in wild celebrations

Darwin Nunez enjoyed a debut to remember for Liverpool, finishing a fine team move with a header from close-range to sink Manchester City late in the Community Shield clash.

The Uruguayan made a quick impact on the tie in question after being given the nod by Jurgen Klopp in the second 45, winning a penalty for Mo Salah before supplying the final goal of the tie.

It marked a terrific response from the Merseysiders after a moment of controversy from VAR.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @itvfootball:

