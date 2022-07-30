(Video) Darwin Nunez subbed on v Man City to rapturous applause from Liverpool fans

The moment Liverpool fans had long been waiting for arrived in the second-half of action as Jurgen Klopp called on the services of Darwin Nunez in the Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

It was a lively start from the Uruguayan, at the time of writing, with the 23-year-old coming close to opening his official scoring account for the Reds on two separate occasions.

With the coaching staff admitting that both the squad and No.27 have much still to learn about each other’s habits, it’s exciting to think of how frightening the signing will be once fully adjusted to the ways of his new outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @itvfootball:

The moment Liverpool fans have been waiting for… Darwin Nunez is introduced 👏#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/chZa1zCjku — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 30, 2022