(Video) Mo Salah’s ruthless penalty too good for Ederson as Reds attacker restores Liverpool lead v Man City

Mo Salah helped Liverpool return fire against Manchester City with a perfectly placed spot-kick to beat Ederson and restore the Reds’ lead in the Community Shield.

Manchester City were given hope after a Julian Alvarez strike – attracting great controversy after a VAR call ruled the effort onside – levelled the tie in the second-half.

Darwin Nunez made an impact off the bench, however, as a headed effort on goal caught Ruben Dias’ hand, delivering a penalty opportunity for our No.11.

courtesy of @itvfootball:

Mo Salah from the spot…You guess the rest 😏🎯#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/dx4TJwTETB — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 30, 2022