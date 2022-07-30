(Video) Salah skins Cancelo in opening five minutes of action v Man City as Liverpool winger looks electric

Mo Salah set the tone early on for Liverpool’s Community Shield encounter with Manchester City, as the Egyptian was spotted causing havoc down the right-flank.

The former Roma hitman latched onto a perfectly struck lofted ball from Fabinho before cutting past Joao Cancelo and into the Sky Blues’ box.

Our No.11 has looked ready and raring to go after agreeing a contract extension with the club to keep him at Anfield until 2025.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV Sport (via @caulkerloaner):

