(Video) Thiago cackling like a supervillain after destroying Diaz at crossbar challenge will have fans in bits

A crossbar challenge is a common feature of training sessions from grassroots to professional football across the globe and you’d find fewer more suited to the task than Thiago Alcantara.

The Spaniard was spotted cackling like a madman after thoroughly trouncing his Liverpool teammate Luis Diaz with his effort in one prior training session at the Austrian camp.

It’s nice to see the pair having built up a solid relationship on the pitch and a little competition can never hurt, as Jurgen Klopp would always be keen to stress.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @caulkerloaner):

