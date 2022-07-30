(Video) Thiago puts Rodri on his backside with silky skills to make Man City stars look silly

Thiago Alcantara’s dribbling ability is matched only by a few footballers across the globe and fans on both sides of the M62 were shown why as the Spaniard expertly evaded the press of Pep Guardiola’s men to retain possession for Liverpool.

The former Bayern Munich man put Rodri on his backside before deftly avoiding the incoming Kevin De Bruyne and recycling the ball.

It was a positive first-half overall from Jurgen Klopp’s men, at the time of writing, with the Cityzens regaining control towards the end of the first 45.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV Sport:

Thiago is so silky man pic.twitter.com/ePuigAvno6 — Caulkerloaner (@caulkerloaner) July 30, 2022